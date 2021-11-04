Of the thousands of objects visible on any clear night, few can compete with Venus. True, the moon, with its cycle of phases, mottled face and large apparent size, has always fascinated humankind. Venus however, is a planet; one of the closest to Earth. Despite its proximity to our planet, Venus still looks like a star when observed with unaided eyes. But it is the brightest point-like object in the sky. On average, Venus appears 12 times brighter than Sirius — the brightest star visible from Earth.
Like Earth, Venus is a terrestrial planet, one whose surface is covered by rock. Venus and Earth are nearly the same size, and therefore, were once called the “twins” of the solar system. Painstaking unaided eye, telescopic and spacecraft observations have revealed that Venus is not a duplicate of Earth.
Venus is perpetually shrouded by a blanket of clouds composed of sulfuric acid. These acidic clouds are highly reflective, which explains Venus’ astonishing brilliance. Beneath the clouds, Venus’ atmosphere is composed almost entirely of carbon dioxide, a gas which traps heat from the sun so efficiently, that temperatures on the planet’s surface remain close to 860 degrees Fahrenheit everywhere! Venus is a hellish world, much too hot for liquid water or life to exist — a world radically different from Earth. Technological innovations have dramatically altered our perceptions and our understanding of Venus, but have not diminished our fascination for this planet.
Most of the time Venus is easy to locate, shining brilliantly in the western sky after sunset or in the eastern sky before sunrise. In early June, Venus was setting nearly 90 minutes after sunset, but it was still difficult to see, appearing just five degrees above the true horizon 45 minutes after sunset. Amazingly, Venus’ height 45 minutes after sunset has not changed appreciably during the past five months! Confounding this situation is the fact that the angle between the Sun and Venus has steadily increased; Venus has been getting farther and farther from the Sun. In fact, Venus won’t reach its greatest angular separation from the Sun until Oct. 29.
A look at the sky chart, “Venus: May 2021 to January 2022,” shows the curious movement of Venus during the last half of 2021. The chart shows the daily position of Venus 45 minutes after sunset as a dark yellow line. A 16-point star shows Venus’ location in terms of its compass direction and its height in the sky (with respect to a “true horizon” of “zero” degrees) on the first day of each month. The red four-point stars between each of the first-day-of-the-month Venus symbols, show the planet’s position on the 10th and 20th days of the months. As the sky chart shows, Venus has spent all of the summer months and nearly the first half of autumn hugging the horizon — the planet has “stubbornly” remained just five degrees above the horizon! (Five degrees is half the width of a clenched fist held at arm’s length.)
What has caused Venus’ to “refuse” to make a spectacle of itself this summer and fall?
Like all of the other planets in the solar system, Venus stays very close to the “ecliptic,” an invisible line in the heavens that marks the sun’s path. (The ecliptic is actually the Earth’s orbit traced against the background of stars in the sky, since it is the Earth that is moving around the sun, not the reverse.) Over the course of a year, the angle of the ecliptic with respect to the horizon changes. Since Venus always remains close to the ecliptic, its position in the evening or morning sky is a reflection of its position along the ecliptic — and the angle the ecliptic makes with respect to the horizon when Venus is viewed after sunset or before sunrise.
As the the chart “Venus: Seasonal View Variations” shows, the angle of the ecliptic varies considerably during the course of the year. The angle of the ecliptic with respect to the horizon after sunset is steepest near the first day of spring (about March 20 every year). Conversely, the angle of the ecliptic with the horizon is shallowest around the first day of autumn (about Sept. 22 every year). Consequently, Venus is easily visible in the evening sky when it reaches “greatest elongation” during the winter and spring months and much more difficult to observe when it reaches “greatest elongation” during the summer and fall months. (The angle between the sun and another solar system object, such as Venus, is called its “elongation.” For Venus, the angle of “greatest elongation” is about 46 degrees.)
The final “twist” in this year’s evening appearance of Venus comes during the last two months of 2021, when Venus begins to swing back toward the glare of the Sun (after reaching “greatest elongation” on Oct. 29). Although the angle between Venus and the Sun will decrease during November and December, the angle of the ecliptic to the horizon will begin to increase. It is the increasing angle of the ecliptic to the horizon after sunset that causes Venus to climb into the sky and to perform a loop de loop before finally plunging back into the Sun’s concealing glare later this year. Thus, the best views of Venus will take place between Thanksgiving Day and mid-December. (Venus will appear highest on Dec. 4; two days later, a slender crescent moon will appear 3.75 degrees below and slightly to the right of Venus.)
The text and images that accompany this article, describe Venus’ appearance during the last half of 2021. But Venus repeats its appearances in the sky every eight years! The planet returns to the same place among the background stars every 224.7 days. By the time Venus completes 13 orbits around the Sun, 2,921 Earth days have elapsed. This is the virtually the same amount of time required for Earth to complete eight revolutions of the sun (five times 365.25 days per Earth year equals 2,922 days).
This means that the Venus returns to the same place among the stars every eight years — less one day! So, hang on to this article. It will accurately show you where and when to look for Venus in 2029, 2037, 2045, etc. In fact, this document will be useful for many generations to come!