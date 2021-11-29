The Minnesota Valley Community Band will perform its 34th annual “Holiday Pops” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Chaska High School Auditorium, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska. There is no admission charge.
Program highlights include a special arrangement of Beethoven’s, “Ode to Joy” theme; Alfred Reed’s "Russian Christmas Music"; and Norman Dello Joio’s "Scenes from the Louvre." Significant in the Dello Joio piece is his treatment of the ancient hymn tune: "In Dulci Jubilo" (also known as "Good Christian Men Rejoice”).
The MVCB shifts gears in the second half of the program with Sammy Nestico’s "Good Swing Wenceslas" and Leroy Anderson’s "A Christmas Festival." Appearances by the MVCB Trombone Choir; and MVCB Percussion Ensemble round out the performance.
In addition, a visit from Santa Claus has been scheduled. Mr. Claus will lead the children in a march around the auditorium.