The Minnesota Valley Community Band presents a WWII-themed concert at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at City Square Park in downtown Chaska.
The performance, part of the River City Days celebration, recognizes the American war effort in the Pacific, with an arrangement of the Broadway show “South Pacific.” The musical hits include: “Dites-Moi” (“Tell Me Why”), “Bloody Mary,” “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” “Honey Bun,” “Bali Ha’i,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” and many more.
Other war-related titles on the program are “Midway March” and “The Homefront: Musical Memories from WWII.”
Concert goers may wish to bring a lawn chair or blanket. City Square Park is located at Fourth Street and Highway 41 in downtown Chaska.