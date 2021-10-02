Cooper is grey tabby domestic shorthair male kitten (born April 8), with a very friendly, playful personality. He loves to jump up into laps and have his chin/behind his ears rubbed, and will even occasionally give kisses! He purrs easily, really loves being around his humans, and is good with children and other cats. Cooper is litter box trained, eats both wet and dry food, and is up-to-date on shots and dewormer meds. Cooper has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a free wellness exam within 7 days of adoption. Super-charge your forever home with this little ball of fun!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.