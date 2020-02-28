Jess Anderson stood outside the local Fleet Farm store, wondering how she might answer survey questions about the city of Carver.
“I’ve lived here for a long time, but I’m not sure how I would answer questions about development, parks or city services,” she said. “I guess the whole thing, whether I am part of the survey or not, gets me asking myself what I really think about all the things that go on around me every day.”
The Carver City Council identified conducting a community survey as part of its strategic plan, and allocated $15,000 in the 2020 budget for such a survey.
During a Feb. 18 work session, the council reviewed a preliminary 103-question telephone survey. The cost of that survey by the Morris Leatherman Co. came back at $19,000, but the council, after nixing about nine questions, established a tentative agreement with a company official for $17,000.
Mayor Courtney Johnson, who initially had reservations of such a survey, has since changed her mind, adding that the council will discuss formal approval of a revamped questionnaire and its cost at an upcoming regular meeting.
“The council has been talking about this for a while and when we first saw it as a line item in the 2020 budget, I was skeptical,” she said. “But, I did some homework and talked to some colleagues, especially in Chaska, where they have done surveys in the past. They couldn’t speak highly enough of the data they received from the surveys and how invaluable it is.
“One of the things I found really surprising when I was elected to the council was how little resident engagement there really is,” Johnson said. “I think the data we will glean from this survey will give us information on all kinds of issues and projects that are coming down the pike for the city, and we will be able to reference back to it for a number of years.”
The agreement calls for the company to survey 400 city residents from diverse households and demographics, asking more than 90 questions to get input on a variety of issues. It is expected the actual survey questioning would take about three weeks to complete, with analytical tests and commentary available about six weeks after that.
“We are paying for 400 responses,” Johnson said. “They have a way of buying cell phone numbers, so there will be a mix of cell phones and landlines contacted. They will be trying to get a good cross-section of residents to help identify what concerns people in our city.”
Johnson said survey callers will make up to five attempts to reach someone, being as accommodating as possible.
“They are only doing 400 people, which is a small sample,” she said. “I would think it would be pretty exciting if your phone rings from these folks.”
Survey questions include, in part, property taxes, water quality, recreational opportunities, parks, commuting, staff and personal demographic items.
Two of the questions cut from the survey during the work session involved approval ratings of the mayor and City Council, causing one councilor to comment that they would find out during elections.
City Manager Brent Mareck speculated that the survey would be conducted sometime this spring, adding that the survey is a means to establish baseline for resident satisfaction with city services, as well as to identify resident preferences on a variety of issues.