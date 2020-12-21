Carver County’s Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to seek community input, starting in January 2021, for the development of Lake Waconia Regional Park’s planned waterfront service center, as well as other supportive park amenities in the recently redesigned park.
The county received $2.5 million in state bonding, which it plans to match with an equal amount, according to a Carver County press release. The county is in process of contracting with HGA Architecture, tasked with the assembly of building concepts, and a public process that allows for citizen engagement.
“This process represents an exciting next step for Lake Waconia Regional Park,” said Carver County Commissioner Tim Lynch. The new facility is scheduled to open in June 2022.
County staff and project consultants have planned a virtual public meeting on Jan. 12 from 6:30- 8 p.m. via Zoom. Park users who can’t join the Jan. 12 meeting can share their comments and ask questions through the online survey/questionnaire available through mid-late January.
A group of key stakeholders to include local chambers of commerce, school districts, local community event leaders, the Citizen Rights Commission, and City officials, also plan to meet virtually.
A visual presentation with recorded narrative by the design architects is available at www.carvercountyparks.com. Information is also available on Parks and Recreation Department’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Residents with questions about the project or ways to offer feedback can call the Parks Department at 952-466-5250, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., or email parks@co.carver.mn.us.