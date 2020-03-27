There are a total of 398 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota – up 52 cases from March 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
There are four reported deaths from COVID-19, all people in their 80s.
Since the start of the outbreak, 51 patients in Minnesota have been hospitalized, according to MDH.
There are 34 patients currently hospitalized with 17 in intensive care; the rest are recovering at home.
Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. today (Friday, March 27) and ends 5 p.m. Friday, April 10. (More info here.)
The public MDH hotline is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 651-201-3920.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
The number of coronavirus cases, by Minnesota county, include:
Anoka 10
Beltrami 1
Benton 1
Big Stone 1
Blue Earth 7
Carver 8
Cass 1
Chisago 2
Clay 4
Dakota 28
Dodge 5
Faribault 1
Fillmore 3
Goodhue 2
Hennepin 141
Jackson 1
Kandiyohi 1
Lac qui Parle 1
Le Sueur 10
Lincoln 1
Mahnomen 1
Martin 18
Mower 10
Nicollet 3
Olmsted 34
Ramsey 34
Renville 1
Rice 2
Scott 7
Sherburne 3
Sibley 1
St. Louis 5
Stearns 5
Steele 5
Wabasha 4
Waseca 3
Washington 22
Wilkin 1
Winona 4
Wright 5