Coronavirus testing // MDH 20
The Minnesota Department of Health tests hundreds of samples a day for COVID-19.

 Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health

There are a total of 398 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota – up 52 cases from March 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There are four reported deaths from COVID-19, all people in their 80s.

Since the start of the outbreak, 51 patients in Minnesota have been hospitalized, according to MDH.

There are 34 patients currently hospitalized with 17 in intensive care; the rest are recovering at home.

Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. today (Friday, March 27) and ends 5 p.m. Friday, April 10. (More info here.)

The public MDH hotline is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 651-201-3920.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

The number of coronavirus cases, by Minnesota county, include:

Anoka 10

Beltrami 1

Benton 1

Big Stone 1

Blue Earth 7

Carver 8

Cass 1

Chisago 2

Clay 4

Dakota 28

Dodge 5

Faribault 1

Fillmore 3

Goodhue 2

Hennepin 141

Jackson 1

Kandiyohi 1

Lac qui Parle 1

Le Sueur 10

Lincoln 1

Mahnomen 1

Martin 18

Mower 10

Nicollet 3

Olmsted 34

Ramsey 34

Renville 1

Rice 2

Scott 7

Sherburne 3

Sibley 1

St. Louis 5

Stearns 5

Steele 5

Wabasha 4

Waseca 3

Washington 22

Wilkin 1

Winona 4

Wright 5

