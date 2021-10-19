Carver County Public Health is reopening a community COVID-19 testing site at the Lake Waconia Event Center.
Free testing will be available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Limited appointments are available the week of October 25. Times are 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
You can find more info at http://co.carver.mn.us/covid19testing.
Carver County reported a total of 105 positive lab cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 16 and 17 with two hospital admittances.
The 7-day average of 55 new cases per day rivals April 2021 reporting. The current spike is the third-largest among county data.
What to know:
- Free and open to anyone 2 years of age and older.
- Self-administered saliva test.
- Results typically available within 24 hours.
- Testing available for symptomatic or non-symptomatic people.
- All people need to wear a mask or cloth face covering inside the testing site.
- No ID or insurance card required.