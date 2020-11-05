After over 150 years, a house known for its refuge, community and history is gone.
The house, at 1092 Cardinal Street, was demolished Friday despite efforts to restore it as part of a new older adult housing community.
It was a Chaska landmark property near Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, sitting on 80-some acres of land the Hammers family used for farming tasks like raising cabbages and sugar beets, and milking cows.
“One-hundred-fifty years of Hammers lived there,” said Jim Hammers, of Carver, whose family moved to the home in 1864. He’s cousins with the last Hammers to own the property.
‘I’M SUPER DEVASTATED’
The historic farmhouse was originally set to be torn down when development plans started forming a couple of years ago.
That’s when Chaska resident Kierstin Case, who had no connection to the farm or family, stepped in. Earlier this year, Case told the Herald of her plans: Refurbish the home, give it much-needed upgrades for safety and appearance, and use it as a rental home.
“A bed-and-breakfast, minus the breakfast,” Case said.
She and developers at Pulte Homes of Minnesota came to an agreement, even incorporating the old house in the new plans. Things were looking up.
It wouldn’t be torn down as long as she made measurable progress by a certain point. They agreed the house needed to be picture-perfect by the time potential buyers drove by to check out the new homes.
Then COVID hit. Suddenly, ‘progress’ and ‘a certain point’ felt unattainable.
She said she asked two dozen banks for a loan in the past six or so months, trying to secure around $200,000. But with a faltering tourism industry and uncertain rental prospects, the end of the road had arrived.
Lenders offered to reconsider in January or the spring, but Pulte had already given Case the agreed-upon extension.
“I ran out of time,” she said. “I’m super devastated.”
In September, Case realized she didn’t have the funding to move forward, even after going through her personal savings. The first day of October arrived, and she told Pulte she’d be pulling out. The house was theirs to tear down.
“I didn’t have that time for Pulte to wait,” Case said. “I let them know, and they exercised that right to reclaim their property.”
Case said developers at Pulte were fair through the process. A deal is a deal, though this one stung.
“I’m just so, so, so, so sad,” she said. “Everything was a go. Everything was just a matter of the bank writing me the funds, and as soon as COVID happened (the banks) relooked every loan that hadn’t been signed. They put a hold on everything.”
On Pulte’s side, the house’s demise wasn’t expected until “the 11th hour,” Director Paul Heuer said. He called the ordeal an “emotional topic” for people involved.
“There was a desire to preserve it and we put a lot of time, energy, and money into working with the taker of the home to make it work,” Heuer said. “We know that was a priority and we tried our hardest to make it happen.”
He said developers are still deciding what will replace the old home in future plans.
TO REMINISCE
Hammers, who lives in Carver, remembers working at the farm when he was just a child. He’d spray disinfectant on cows to rid the flies, then venture with his dad Jim (who was the milkman in Chaska for several decades) to bottle milk, he said.
“I could give you memory after memory on every building up on the farm,” Hammers said. “I’m sad.”
According to notes from Julie Wiese, vice president of the Chaska Historical Society, the home originally had three rooms and add-ons were built later. The basement offered a coal furnace, canned goods and potatoes.
After German immigrants Henrik and Regina Hamers (with one “m” then) bought the home in the 1860s, it became a popular spot to recharge. At the top of a hill, horse-drawn wagons made both the animals and drivers ready for a drink and rest, according to the Historical Society.
Hammers said a few original rooms remained, while other parts of the house like the front porch changed through the years.
Society President Lisa Oberski said news of the home’s demolition led to a night of pondering.
“Overnight I started thinking about we have a lot of wonderful things in place for maintaining historicity,” she said. “The Hammers house is another reminder of how we need to broaden our sense of what constitutes historicity.”
Oberski offered a metaphor: It’s like labeling a cemetery’s gravestone as “just a stone” instead of learning about that person’s past and other important context.
Rather than “just a house,” she said the Hammers property functioned as a source of community in its heyday.
“There’s so much of that story that’s going to be lost because of the loss of the building. When it’s not there, there’s nothing to wonder about,” Obserski said.
As for Case, her hope hasn’t corroded.
Though she said it’s hard to admit defeat to something so out of her control, it’s not the last opportunity to hold onto local history.
“As I hear of new buildings being demolished, I think I’ll be the first one back out there saying, ‘Please, let me have a go at it.’”