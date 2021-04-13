Crack out the wand toys and Port will zoom around. Port, a mostly white female kitten, was born in October 2020. She was found along with her shy brother Feta. This quiet, active kitten likes to get petting from trusted people and will lap sit for a short while when it is rest time. She tolerates being picked up. Port gets along with most cats, gentle kids, hasn't met dogs, and is initially hesitant around strangers and warms up to be friendly. Port and Feta are bonded and will be adopted as a pair. The adoption fee is $400 for the pair.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up-to-date on core vaccinations. To meet a pet fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.