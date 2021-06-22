Cuddles is a 7-year-old tabby domestic shorthair mix who totally lives up to her name! She’s a pretty quiet girl who just wants to hang out with her people – her happy place! She loves to be petted, get snuggles, and cuddle of course! Cuddles does require special food (and portion monitoring) which she’ll most likely need from now on. Previously, she lived with children and did great, but hasn’t been around other animals. Cuddles has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Can you find room in your heart and forever home for this cuddle buddy?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.