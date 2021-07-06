Cupid is a black and white domestic shorthair male, about 1-year-old, who is a real love bug! If you’re looking for a snuggle buddy, he’s your guy. He loves to be with people, snuggle, and play. He has a lot of kitten energy still, but can also watch TV with you, or even perch on your shoulder. He’d love to be your one-and-only, but could live with other cats too … he’s cool like that! Cupid has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Do you have room in your heart for a lover like him?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.