Implementation of distance learning through Eastern Carver County Schools can be described as "nothing but impressive," according to school board chair Jeff Ross on an audio District 112 school board workshop April 6.
What grading and assessment, and schedules and expectations should look like, as well as what continued communication should come from the district, is an ongoing discussion.
The first week of distance learning throughout ECCS was a trial run of sorts. Some things worked, some things didn't. Students, families and faculty will be surveyed in coming weeks to find what adjustments might better serve.
"I want to start by thanking our staff. They've done an amazing job over these past few weeks preparing for our first week with distance learning. From district-level down to the classroom I just couldn't be more pleased as people have pulled together. They're supporting each other, they're supporting students," District 112 Superintendent Clint Christopher said.
Christopher reported 1,443 Chromebooks were sent home for grades 1-2 with an additional 75 devices allocated for staff to work from home. The district is helping provide internet access for 70 homes totaling 152 students.
Daily attendance for grades 1-12 is coordinated by FLEX scheduler with a weekly Google form being used for kindergarten students. The district does employ a technology help desk for students, families and staff that will continue to aid those that need support.
TEACHING AND LEARNING
Christopher said all specialized education services staff are meaningfully involved in distance learning including related service providers and para-professionals. Department virtual meetings and ongoing communication are strong, with staff reporting they are doing well.
Special education teachers are reporting high level of student engagement, in both resource and center-based programs. Staff are focusing on the development of skills needed to be successful in distance learning models.
Finding creative ways in which students may connect with others to maintain social and emotional relationships is something teachers are working through. Students are receiving telemedicine services from therapists and 1:1 reinforcement of skills with paraprofessionals and may access virtual resource rooms for added support.
ESSENTIAL SERVICES
The District continues its support with child care, supporting 60 or so students for essential workers. All children are screened at the building entrance by a school nurse for fever and other symptoms, and the staff are all given instructions on safety protocol.
Additionally, more than 500 Pre-K children are being served through distance learning facilitated by preschool teachers.
ECCS has taken inventory of all the personal protective equipment in the district (health services, nutrition services, custodial, science) and reported to the state and county. They are ready and planning to donate when requested.
A welcome center for ECCS is currently staffed by one team member to handle correspondence (district phone, USPS mail and intra-district mail). Kindergarten and other new enrollments continue.
The district has set-up a COVID-19 information website at http://www.district112.org/district-information/covid-19-information.
In other news:
- DeeDee Kahring, Director of Finance & Operations for District 112, suggested an increase of all lunch prices by 10 cents for the 2020-21 school year. Added cost in labor and food as well as increase in equipment repair, the use of local vendors and more scratch cooking are part of the justification. It will be voted on at the April 20 meeting.
- The last time meal prices were increased was in 2017-18 school year. There is no plan to increase breakfast prices. Rate changes would be $2.55 to $2.65 for elementary schools, $2.75 to $2.85 for middle schools, $2.95 to $3.05 for high schools, and $3.85 to $3.95 for adults.
- A study of nearby district lunch prices showed ECCS was some 20-to-25 cents cheaper. "We take it pretty serious, but at some point you have to adjust the rates," said Kahring, who thought this would be only the second increase in the last five years.