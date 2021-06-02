The annual Downtown Chaska Farmers’ Market begins June 16 in City Square Park.
The event will be held 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 8 (with the exception of either Aug. 18 or 25 due to the Taste of Chaska).
All foods and goods offered at the market are locally grown or locally made, according to a press release from the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. This includes a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits, eggs, meats, cheeses, breads, honey, maple syrup, sweet treats, smoothies, soaps, jewelry and wooden art.
“Being able to get fresh, local, healthy food is extremely important for our community,” stated Darren Noble, executive director of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.
“There are many reasons to eat more locally-grown foods — including taste, nutrition, and supporting local vendors. Also, the number of transportation miles from farm-to-fork is significantly less with local foods.”
More info at www.facebook.com/downtownchaskafarmersmarket.