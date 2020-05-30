A number of the shops on East Second Street in downtown Chaska are boarded up.
The businesses are located between Highway 41 and Walnut Street. The most prominent shop is Dunn Brothers, at the intersection, but also includes the Second Street Professional Building, Rever Nail Bar and David Lloyd Gallery.
The boarded-up businesses are concentrated on one block of East Second Street. There doesn't appear to be boarded-up windows elsewhere throughout downtown Chaska.
Mark Gulbransen was busy installing plywood over the windows of his wife’s photo studio, Lynn Laumann Photography on Saturday afternoon.
The measures were a precautionary measure, due to protests planned Sunday in downtown Chaska, Gulbransen said, not based on a specific threat. Recent Twin Cities demonstrations following the death of George Floyd have evolved into riots.
One of the local events, in City Square Park, has been canceled. Meanwhile, an organizer of a Sunday protest march said it will now take place on a “virtual platform,” and has apparently morphed into a supply collection drive.
Local public safety officials issued statements Saturday afternoon on Facebook stating that they have not received any reports of threats.
Chaska Police Department: "Over the past 24 hours, we have heard multiple rumors circulating in our community. We have not received any information of any threats or planned acts of violence, property damage, or other criminal acts in the city of Chaska. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to monitor available information and protect our community."
Carver County Sheriff’s Office: "At this time, there have been no credible threats or communication targeting anywhere in Carver County. I will continue to monitor any and all activity and if the situation changes, I will immediately disseminate that information."