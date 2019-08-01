Motorists traveling eastbound on Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township near Cologne will encounter a closure from Highway 284 to County Road 36 from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Crews also will close both the north and south County Road 41 entrances to Highway 212 in Cologne for two weeks, according to a MnDOT press release.
Eastbound Highway 212 traffic will be detoured around the closure via northbound Highway 284, eastbound Highway 5 and southbound Highway 41 back to Highway 212. Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra time and plan ahead.
While crews build the two new intersections near Cologne at County Road 41 and County Road 36 from August to November, motorists can anticipate lane closures.
Westbound Highway 212 in Cologne was recently closed for a few days while crews addressed an 18-inch culvert that had collapsed under the roadway.