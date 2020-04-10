“Whaaaat?!” exclaimed Holly Betker Friday morning, as she spotted a six-foot-tall Easter Bunny in front of her Carver group home.
It was all her mother Jeannie Jackson could do to keep Betker from running outside to greet the bunny without her shoes and a jacket.
Since she was a child, Betker has adored the Easter Bunny (and Santa Claus, but that's another story).
Betker, 29, a special needs adult, has never missed a visit with the Easter Bunny during its annual appearances at Eden Prairie Center and Cuzzy’s Brick House restaurant in Chaska.
Like the Easter Bunny, Betker brings a basket of happiness to all who know her.
“She smiles. She loves people. She's overly affectionate. Everyone loves her,” Jackson said. “She literally has an inner light. She’s funny. She has a great sense of humor.”
She brings her positive attitude everywhere she goes, Jackson said. “And she never forgets anyone’s name.”
So, for the sociable Betker, COVID-19 pandemic has made for a doubly difficult start to the year. After being diagnosed in December, Betker spent February in the hospital, fighting stage 4 colon cancer, followed by ongoing treatment.
CUZZY’S
When she finally was able to leave Abbott Northwestern Hospital, her first stop was Cuzzy’s — her favorite Chaska restaurant.
When Cuzzy’s general manager Lynn Hudson learned that Betker couldn’t see the Easter Bunny this year, she pulled some strings, and arranged for the personal visit.
“She’s got just a pure heart and she loves, she loves people,” Hudson said, of Betker. “She’s just a bright light in this world.”
Hudson, a 1986 Chaska High School graduate, has been a mainstay in the Chaska restaurant business since she was 19. Hudson has worked at Cuzzy’s since it was Pauly’s. Before that, she worked at Butch’s.
It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry. The pandemic closure happened shortly after Cuzzy's 10th anniversary, leaving 55 full-time and part-time employees out of a job.
The pandemic also threw a wrench into a visit from Hudson's son, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps on the East Coast.
Despite these challenges, Hudson remains thoughtful and positive.
“I think God was telling us all to slow down and realize what’s really important and I think a lot of that has to do with kindness and connection to people," she said.
For Hudson, that "kindness and connection" meant visiting a few area residents with the Easter Bunny (who happens to be a personal friend of Jamie Dekker).
When she arrived with the bunny, Hudson couldn’t see Betker's initial facial expression, because it was hidden by a mask.
“You could see in her eyes that she was just shocked that the Easter Bunny was there to see her,” she said.
However, Hudson could easily see what it meant to Betker's mother and grandmother, who had tears of joy in their eyes.
“It was such a day brighter,” said Jackson.