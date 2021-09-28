In response to Monday's open forum altercation, Eastern Carver County Schools plans to have law enforcement presence at tonight's (Tuesday) referendum presentation at Chaska High School.
Celi Haga, director of communications and community relations for District 112, said the original plan for the hour-long community informational session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium was to have questions previously submitted by those attending in writing.
There will be no open microphone, Haga said.
A virtual informational session is also scheduled via zoom from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
MONDAY INCIDENT
In a statement from the Chaska Police Department, regarding the altercation at the Monday School Board meeting, "in an effort to de-escalate the situation, a Chaska police officer, who was assigned to the meeting at the school district’s request, escorted one of the individuals from the boardroom."
The police statement said "the officer requested assistance from officers on patrol. Additional officers arrived shortly after the altercation and helped gather information from witnesses and involved parties."
The Chaska Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
GOING FORWARD
In statements from Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams and board chair Dr. Jeff Ross, as a result of the safety concerns, police presence will be increased at future meetings.
"The behavior and conduct on display in our boardroom this week was unacceptable," Ross stated. "The boardroom will be a safe space for all who wish to speak. Protocols will be enforced and those who do not follow them will be removed."
The Chaska Police Department typically has a police officer at school board meetings when requested by the school district.
"The Chaska Police Department is committed to making public meetings a safe space for all who wish to speak and is working with the school district to ensure that future meetings remain civil and safe," stated the police.
The district's statement acknowledged the divide in the community. The issue of masking is not only a debated topic locally, but all around the country.
ECCS reiterated its position that the key focus this school year is keeping kids in school.
The district’s Safe Learning Plan, developed using guidance from the CDC, MDH, and Carver County Public Health, was designed with a focus on keeping kids in school, minimizing quarantines, and avoiding any distance model with an emphasis on keeping our staff, teachers and students safe. Our focus is, and always has been, on supporting our students," Ross stated.