Ernie is a young, somewhat outgoing, male New Zealand white rabbit born around June 2020 and weighing 4.8 pounds. He is curious and friendly with trusted folks. When known people come to his pen, Ernie stands on his hind legs to greet them. He enjoys head petting. Ernie tolerates being picked up, lap sits for a short time, but prefers his four feet to be safely on the ground. Ernie is treat-motivated. He is an indoor bunny and working on litter training. Ernie enjoys daily play time out of his hutch. He likes chew toys. Ernie loves his cat tunnel toy for sleeping. Rabbits live 10-12 years as indoor pets. He is bonded to his brother Bert, a Californian rabbit. Adoption fee for the pair is $150, plus tax.
Rabbit Rescue of MN bunnies are all vetted, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. For questions e-mail: info@rabbitrescueofmn.com. To meet a pet fill out the adoption application at www.rabbitrescueofmn.com.
Zsa Zsa is a 2-year-old sleek, black domestic shorthair gal with sultry gold eyes! A “lap cat extraordinaire,” she’ll climb up, settle in for a good neck and head massage, then doze off for a quick cat nap. She’s quiet as a mouse, but always greets you with a polite, ladylike chirp. The girl loves window-gazing, bird-watching and sunny naps. She’s warming up to toys, but the catnip banana is now her fave! Zsa Zsa has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Who doesn’t love a glamorous lap cat?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.