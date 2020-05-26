John P. Fahey, of Norwood Young America, has announced his bid for the Carver County Board of Commissioners District 5 seat.
“As we navigate through these challenging times, together we can manage the change and continue to help Carver County grow and prosper. As an experienced public servant, I will listen to your concerns and provide the leadership and voice for the challenging issues that lie ahead,” stated Fahey, in a press release.
A lifelong Carver County resident, who has served in various civic and volunteer roles, Fahey has served on the Carver County Planning Commission for 10 years and is currently the chair. He also currently serves on the county’s Community Development Agency board and the Norwood Young America Planning Commission.
“Having the opportunity to serve on these boards has broadened my perspectives and has built a knowledge base regarding local and county issues,” stated Fahey.
“As former mayor of Norwood Young America and District 108 School Board member, I have gained valuable experience in managing city and school budgets while providing leadership and managing change in a growing community. I will bring this same energy and experience to the campaign trail, the primary vote on Aug. 11 and onward,” Fahey stated.
Fahey has also served on the Carver County Board of Adjustments, the Carver County Park Board and Norwood Young America’s Economic Development Commission. He is a 26-year NYA Lion’s Club member.
Fahey and his wife Janet have been married for 26 years and have two adult sons, John and Jerid. John graduated from Central High School, is a small business owner and has been in the banking industry for 17 years and is currently a vice president commercial lender. More info at www.FaheyForCommissioner.com.
District 5 covers over half of the county; including the townships of Benton, Camden, Dahlgren, Hancock, Laketown, San Francisco and Young America, and the cities of Carver, Cologne, Hamburg, New Germany and Norwood Young America.
James Ische, who has held the District 5 position since 1996, has announced his plans to retire when his term expires. So far, Fahey, Randy Clark, Mark D. Halla and Mark Willems have filed for the District 5 position.