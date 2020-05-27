The city announced Clayhole Beach at Firemen’s Park in downtown Chaska is closed for the season, per COVID-19 precautions.
Marshall Grange, Parks & Recreation director, said the department will "evaluate the situation" over the summer and reopen if possible.
Grange said the department took state guidelines into consideration when making the decision.
"We just felt like, for now, this was the best way to manage that area knowing that on a typical summer it is quite packed at that beach," Grange said.
The beach, which shut down briefly last summer for heightened E. coli levels, joins a list of other city staples closed until further notice: the event and curling center, the community center, and The Lodge. The beach is typically open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
In previous years, concessions and paddleboard/paddle boat rentals were offered at Clayhole Beach, which also features a water play fountain. The beach is located at 3260 Chaska Blvd.
The Minneapolis Park and Rec Board closed its own city beaches in early April.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said it encourages people to continue utilizing park spaces, excluding beaches, in spatially-distanced groups less than 10.