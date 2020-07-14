Chaska Area Fishing with Friends, a community outreach program serving seniors, veterans and youth, had to drydock their pontoon and reimagine their summer activities, including the annual Family Fishing Academy, due to the COVID-19.
To stay connected to the community, during the pandemic, Chaska Area Fishing with Friends teamed up with the Chaska Police Department by donating 25 new fishing poles and tackle boxes to be distributed through the Chaska Police Department Community Partnership program.
"This supports the #Chaska Cares program initiative of staying connected by showcasing community stories of how we can help each other out and create positive memories during these difficult times," stated a press release.