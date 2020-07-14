Chaska Area Fishing with Friends

Chaska Area Fishing with Friends board members Gary Wittrock and Jennifer Willeck present rod/reel combos with tackle boxes to Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert and Chaska Police Department Community Partnership Specialist Julie Janke on June 30 at Firemen’s Park.

 Submitted photo

Chaska Area Fishing with Friends, a community outreach program serving seniors, veterans and youth, had to drydock their pontoon and reimagine their summer activities, including the annual Family Fishing Academy, due to the COVID-19.

To stay connected to the community, during the pandemic, Chaska Area Fishing with Friends teamed up with the Chaska Police Department by donating 25 new fishing poles and tackle boxes to be distributed through the Chaska Police Department Community Partnership program.

"This supports the #Chaska Cares program initiative of staying connected by showcasing community stories of how we can help each other out and create positive memories during these difficult times," stated a press release.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you