Chaska Area Fishing With Friends celebrated 10 years of operation with a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 16 at the Chaska Event Center in downtown Chaska.
CAFWF President Carl Lacey spoke to the growth of the organization over the past 10 years. He referred to the vision and contributions of the original founding volunteers that established a solid foundation resulting to where CAFWF is today, the release stated.
In 2019, CAFWF conducted eight shore fishing events at various local lakes, in addition to 101 scheduled boating trips on Lake Minnetonka, a record year for both types of events.
The guest speaker was Bob Roepke, long-time Chaska resident and former mayor. Roepke spoke to the volunteers about what makes up a community and how CAFWF contributes by giving back through volunteer services and connecting people in the community.
Although the evening was in appreciation of all the volunteers who put in over 1,000 hours of their own time in 2019, special recognition and plaques were awarded to founding members: Robert Berg, Karen Campbell, Wayne Dionne, Orv Folkerts, Art Graikowski, Jim Igel, Bill John, Russell Jones, Jim (deceased) and Adrienne Klehr, Charlie and Sally Nelson, Bob Ohnsorg, Stew Peterson (deceased), Tom Redman, Dave Regan, Charlie Robbins, Greg Schol, Willie Schumacher, Kathy Skinner, and Pat (deceased) and Mary Vaske.
In addition, special recognition was also given to Howard’s Point Marina and Blue Lagoon Marine for their partnership and support with maintenance and boat logistics on Lake Minnetonka over the years.
If interested in volunteering or donating, visit CAFWF.org.