Floyd is a black domestic shorthair male, about 2 years old, who is brand new to our rescue. He came to us from a small town, and has never actually lived in a house before, but he is ready for a new adventure. He has been friendly and sweet thus far, and loves getting ‘scritches’! Floyd has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. We are learning more about Floyd each day but are confident he could be your new best buddy!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.