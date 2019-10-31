“For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” a nationally touring exhibition from the National Endowment for the Humanities, opens Nov. 10 at the Carver County Historical Society.
“Through a compelling assortment of photographs, television clips, art posters, and historic artifacts, the exhibition traces how images and media disseminated to the American public transformed the modern civil rights movement and jolted Americans, both black and white, out of a state of denial or complacency,” states a press release.
Visitors to the immersive display will explore dozens of images, including photographs from influential magazines, such as LIFE, JET, and EBONY; CBS news footage; and TV clips from “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
Also included are civil rights-era objects that exemplify the range of negative and positive imagery — from Aunt Jemima syrup dispensers and 1930s advertisements to Jackie Robinson baseball ephemera and 1960s toys, according to a press release.
“’For All the World to See’ is not a history of the civil rights movement, but rather an exploration of the vast number of potent images that influenced how Americans perceived race and the struggle for equality,” the release stated.
The library will host a book discussion of “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota,” focusing on open conversations on racial disparity in Minnesota and closing that gap. Copies of the book are available for check out from the library.
“For All the World to See” was curated by Dr. Maurice Berger, research professor, The Center for Art, Design, and Visual Culture, University of Maryland, Baltimore.
It was co-organized by The Center for Art, Design, and Visual Culture and the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution.
“For All the World to See” has been made possible through NEH on the Road, a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Carver County Historical Society is located at 555 W 1st St, Waconia. More info at www.carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org, www.maaa.org or www.nehontheroad.org.