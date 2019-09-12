The Minnesota River is on the rise.
If it reaches current projections, the County Road 9/11 river crossing at Jordan could close by next Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service’s gauge in Jordan, the river was about 8.9 feet on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
However, with heavy rains throughout the Minnesota River basin, by the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12, it had climbed to 12 feet. And it is expected to climb to over 20 feet by Thursday evening.
The river crossing in Jordan closes at 26.7 feet, and the forecast calls for the river to rise to 26.8 feet by Tuesday, Sept. 17, and 27.9 feet by Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Highway 41 crossing in downtown Chaska closes at 29.5 feet.
Stay posted for updates.