When people describe Greg Osterdyk, the words humble, dedicated, personable and generous are commonly used.
Osterdyk, who served as mayor of Carver from 2010 to 2014, died July 14 from complications of pneumonia after a battle with leukemia. He was 47.
“He had a heart for Carver,” said current Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson. “It was just in his DNA to get involved and get things done.”
Johnson met Osterdyk when getting involved with the community’s Steamboat Days festival.
“Greg was quite involved with the event and he was very warm and welcoming, and made me feel at home when I volunteered to be part of it,” Johnson said. “He was probably one of the first people who made me feel part of the community.”
Johnson called Osterdyk a “very positive force” in the Carver community.
“He was curious and wanted to know what was going on in the community,” Johnson added. “He was a very positive reinforcement for me and the community.”
Osterdyk was helpful to Johnson during her campaigns for Carver City Council and mayoral positions.
“Last fall, close to a year into his treatments for leukemia, he took all the time I needed and made me feel like I was the only thing on his agenda, even though he had medical challenges and so much on his plate,” Johnson said. “He was so generous with his time.”
GENEROUS, CARING
That comment exemplifies Osterdyk, according to Jen Austin of Minneapolis, his sister-in-law.
“He was one of the most generous, caring, thoughtful people out there,” she said. “He was always looking out for other people, always wanting to know about you, how you are doing.
“He didn’t want any of the attention to himself,” Austin added. “If you would call him up, he would be in there in a second. He was genuinely the nicest guy ever.”
Austin’s husband, Jeff Austin, was in Osterdyk’s Shakopee High School graduating class.
“He was gregarious; a nice guy who just truly cared about other people,” Jeff Austin said. “Even when he was sick in bed, he was interested in how others were doing and what was going on in their lives.”
Austin said family members and friends of Osterdyk will do their best to emulate Osterdyk’s compassionate and upbeat personality.
CARVER LIONS
Osterdyk, who had been the proprietor of Dynamic Solutions Group – The Fax Guys in Burnsville for 21 years, was also a very active member of the Carver Lions Club.
“I can’t even tell you how much he did,” said Tim Craig of Bloomington, who served as co-chair with Osterdyk as the Lions Club presented Carver’s annual Steamboat Days celebration. “He did almost everything: communications, Facebook, websites, Twitter, group emails.
“There was nothing he didn’t do or change to try and make it better,” Craig said about the community event. “He turned a $2,000 budget weekend into a $40,000 budget weekend. I don’t know if he ever slept; that’s how he did it.”
Craig said “almost everything Greg touched he made successful. I don’t know if everybody realized what a big part of the community he was, but they will. He cared so much about people, his family and Carver.”
Osterdyk, who also served on the Saints Foundation board at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, is survived by his wife Lori; daughter Sydney; father Dell of Shakopee and other relatives, as well as many friends.
Funeral services were held July 20 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church.