A businessman who had major role in developing a large portion of Chaska recently passed away.
Vasco Bernardi, 96, who died Jan. 19, is remembered by city officials as tough, but fair.
“I have a lot of positive memories about a really solid relationship that developed with Vasco’s family,” said former Chaska mayor Bob Roepke.
Bernardi was true to his word, and even if there was a disagreement, once a decision was made, he would stick to his side of the deal, according to Roepke, who served as mayor from 1984 to 2002.
Bernardi began his foray into Chaska’s development when he and his brother, Tony, bought 3,700 acres of the “New Town” development called Jonathan in 1981.
“I think as it ended up for Chaska, for our community, it was fortunate that they bought all that property in Jonathan, that we now were able to work with one or two primary developers, as opposed to 20 or 30 or 40 or more developers,” Roepke said.
That kind of relationship had a positive impact on the community. A shared vision helped bring in business and industry to increase the city’s tax base while also getting projects like flood control, community centers and a golf course pushed through, according to Roepke.
“We had that kind of trusting relationship where we could sit down across the table and talk about a possible project and what would it take and how could it work,” Roepke said. “That doesn’t mean that some of these discussions didn’t have some challenges to it, some more challenging, and sometimes he did see it quite the same way at the beginning.”
ITALY
Born in Italy in 1925 to Luigi and Giulia Bernardi, Vasco received a degree from Padova University and started a civil engineering career in Treviso, Italy. He moved to Mexico City in 1962 and built several high-rise buildings before immigrating to the United States in 1978.
As a Twin Cities real estate developer, he would end up playing an impactful role in the building of Chaska. He would not retire until he was 91.
“He was a wonderful, wonderful man. Both in the family sense and his business legacy,” said Bernardi’s son-in-law Mike Benson.
Benson met Bernardi’s youngest daughter, Manuela, in 1992 while the two were in their senior year at the University of St. Thomas. In 1994, Benson went to work for Bernardi at Wallingford Properties Company and married Manuela in 1995.
“As a family man, he was a great father-in-law and cared about his family,” Benson said, noting that with Bernardi, family came first. “Whether it be tutoring his grandkids in math or setting up European vacations, he went the extra mile to care for his family.”
Benson said that while the family is still grieving, they were healing with a sense that he’s at peace after passing away surrounded by his three daughters and wife.
“That was very much a blessing and it’s hard, of course, but the memories live on, his family legacy lives on, his business legacy lives on,” Benson said. “So in that sense we’re healing in a day-to-day fashion.”
TOUGH BUT FAIR
Both Roepke and former Chaska City Manager David Pokorney remember Bernardi as a tough but fair negotiator.
Both recounted a negotiation tactic Bernardi would use if he didn’t like where the talk was heading.
“He had moved here from Italy, so he could always play the card that he didn’t understand because his English wasn’t very good but, in fact, he understood very well,” Pokorney said.
“(The Bernardi brothers) were out to make money, but to make money in a way that probably benefited the community,” Pokorney said.
Through Pokorney’s 25 years of service to Chaska, starting in 1984, he had a lot of contact with Bernardi.
“His word was probably better than a written agreement sometimes,” Pokorney said.
CLOVER RIDGE
In the 1990s, Bernardi was planning to develop around 300 acres in Chaska. The city asked him donate 20 acres for Clover Ridge Elementary School and he could develop housing around it, as well as the city giving him credit for park land. Bernardi agreed to do it, and went through with the deal even though there was no formal agreement, according to Pokorney.
“A normal developer wouldn’t have done that because they just couldn’t afford to give away 20 acres of land. But they did it because they owned enough other land that was much easier to develop, when there was an elementary school in the neighborhood,” Pokorney said. “So they were in for the long term, that was probably the biggest advantage.”
But Pokorney remembers Bernardi as more than a businessman.
“He was always a gentleman, his hobby was listening to and following operas,” Pokorney said. “So I would run into him and he’d say ‘Oh, you got to just listen to this,’ and he’d have his recorder there and be playing opera for me.”