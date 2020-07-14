Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, has hired Anna Crace, a former assistant director at the Guthrie Theatre, as the school's theater director.
Crace arrives at Holy Family with a wealth of experiences teaching, directing, casting, and producing, both in the Twin Cities and in her native London, according to a press release. She earned a bachelor's degree in Drama from Manchester University before earning master's degrees in writing for Performance and Dramaturgy (Goldsmith University of London) and Theatre Directing (Birkbeck University of London).
Since moving to Minnesota in 2019, she has been the assistant director for the Guthrie Theatre’s production of “Twelfth Night” and The Jungle Theater’s performance of “Small Mouth Sounds”, and the dramaturge for the Guthrie'sChristmas Carol.
Crace also has been developing work with playwrights as part of the Horror Festival and New Leaf Play Development, with time for educational work in schools with Matchbox Theater. She is also the production manager for The Theater of Public Policy, mixing improv and policy to make the audience think and laugh at the same time.
"We were very impressed by Anna's vision for the future of our program, and excited to welcome a leader to our program with such an impressive and diverse set of skills and talents," stated Holy Family Activities Director Nick Tibesar.
Anna Crace begins working with Holy Family student actors in fall 2020 in preparation for the fall musical — her debut Holy Family production.