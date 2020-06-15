Chaska’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake Jonathan and McKnight Park is a go this year, stated City Administrator Matt Podhradsky, in a memo.
COVID-19’s apparent slower pace in the state, per the Minnesota Department of Health, along with governor-directed business reopenings was reasoning behind the fireworks decision, he said.
“While we think things have changed enough to allow this to occur, and it will be something familiar and fun for the community to look forward to, we are going to be emphasizing in the advertising for this the importance of people socially distancing,” Podhradsky said.
The Jonathan Association has canceled its annual Fourth of July Celebration. Last year, activities included a 5K fun run, kiddie parade a petting zoo and live music.