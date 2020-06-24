Frank, a male dachshund born in 2010, is looking for a special home. He likes to snuggle under or in between soft things like blankets and pillows. Frank tolerates other dogs, hasn’t met cats, is OK with quiet kids age 12 and up, and is nervous around strangers. He is house-trained and doesn’t need a crate. With trusted people Frank tolerates being picked up, likes to lie next you on the sofa with his head on your lap, gives occasional dog kisses, and sometimes sleeps with you. He takes meds and will take weeks to blossom due to past trauma. He is friendly, but when he has had enough interaction, Frank growls and “bites” you — but he has no teeth.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org. The pets have been vet-checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.