Frankie is an adult black domestic shorthair female, 3 years old, who loves people! She is a lap cat for sure — if you are sitting on your sofa, she will be right there with you. However, Frankie does not like other animals. She’s been allowed to go outside so she might like to be able to do that at her new home, ideally on a harness, so she doesn’t get lost. Frankie has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Frankly, you need this bundle of love in your home.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.