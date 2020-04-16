The public is invited to free food kits this Saturday outside Chaska High School, courtesy of Michael Foods.
Organizers, including the city, school district and Abundance food program, ask recipients to stay in their cars when they pull up.
Included in the kits are hard-cooked and liquid eggs, mashed potatoes, diced potatoes and hash browns. It’s part of an effort Michael Foods, a Minnetonka food service company with a plant in Chaska, is recreating across the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the decline and the closing of the restaurants, we had product available and we said, ‘Rather than throw away the product, let’s give it to the community elsewhere,'" said Leann Runke, director of commercialization at Michael Foods.
They’ve distributed food to over a dozen locations, including in Nebraska, Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Maine and Texas. Runke said seven or eight food kit events were in, or will be in, Minnesota.
She stressed the pickup, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last, is open to everyone.
“This isn't only for low-income people. This is for anybody who has a need for food,” Runke said.
Organizers ask participants to enter off Pioneer Trail and exit to Hundertmark Road. Volunteers will place one food kit in each vehicle’s trunk. Walk-ups are not accepted.
Runke said Michael Foods is hoping to use their food for good.
“We all know that we’re going through a tough time,” she said. “This is an opportunity for us to give back to our community.”