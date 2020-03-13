From grocery stores to public transit services, to nursing homes and schools, officials are taking steps to prepare for and mitigate a growing number of cases of COVID-19, an illness caused by a new coronavirus impacting countries across the globe.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are over 1,600 confirmed cases in the U.S., with at least 40 resulting in fatalities nationally. As of Friday, 14 cases have been confirmed in Minnesota.
In light of this, local businesses and schools are adjusting their norms to help keep as many people as healthy as possible.
TRANSIT
John Haggenmiller, manager of marketing and community outreach with SouthWest Transit, said the company is doing everything it can to keep its public spaces disinfected. SouthWest Transit serves the communities of Carver, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Victoria.
He said bus drivers are wiping down buses between routes, disinfecting fog machines are set up in buses weekly, and hand sanitizer is set up at all SouthWest Transit stations.
“We’re just trying to stay one step ahead of it,” Haggenmiller said.
The company is reminding the general public to cover their coughs and sneezes as well as frequently and thoroughly washing their hands.
Haggenmiller said the company is preparing for possible driver illnesses and how they would properly reduce services. He said routes have already seen a dip in ridership, especially considering the large amount of university students it serves. Area colleges are announcing plans to cancel in-person services, opting for virtual or no classes.
“We’re definitely seeing the effects right now,” Haggenmiller said. “We don't know if it’s just people taking precautions or not.”
SHOPPING
Cooper’s Foods in Chaska has a preparedness plan set up, requiring cashiers to wear frequently-changed rubber gloves and disinfecting register stands and pin pads frequently.
Gary Cooper, president of the grocery store, said he’s asked employees to clean deli case tops every hour and wash hands frequently. He ran his plan by public health officials to ask for feedback.
“When I thought about surfaces that both my employees and my customers touched together, I thought about the registers, the pinpads, and then in the deli, like the top of the counter,” Cooper said.
SENIOR LIVING
At Auburn Homes & Services in Chaska and Waconia, staff are taking measures to protect residents who have a higher risk related to COVID-19 due to their age.
The assisted living facility has announced they are restricting nonessential visitors.
“We are taking these steps to help avoid and minimize the possible spread of this virus as the health and wellness of our residents and staff is our top priority,” said Alicia Hilk, assisted living administrator.
In a press release, Auburn officials said they are staying up-to-date with information from state and national public health organizations.
EDUCATION
The Eastern Carver County School District has a preparedness plan, including what to do if COVID-19 interrupts everyday school life.
A March 13 announcement said there was no reason to cancel classes at this point. However, large group events like school assemblies, field trips and Community Education programs are effectively cancelled until further notice.
Club Care, full day preschool and after-school youth enrichment are set to continue as long as school is still in session, the announcement read.
Kris Ehresmann, director of the state’s Department of Health infectious disease division, asked school districts Thursday to establish social distancing. It’s an effort to limit close contact between those in the schools.
Included in social distancing is staggering recess for smaller groups and beginning distance learning for higher-risk students.
"These are things we’re doing together to protect our community," she said in a statement to reporters. "Our goal is protect people who are most vulnerable."