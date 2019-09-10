Steamboat Days in Carver drew large crowds last weekend.

Residents enjoyed food, music, fireworks, a car show, and the “Grande Day Parade” to cap off the large city celebration, presented by the Carver Lions Club.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you