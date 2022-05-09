A fundraising effort is underway to assist Brian Nustad of Carver, “The Flag Guy,” who recently suffered two strokes.
Nustad, who makes popular wooden flags and was recently featured in this newspaper, had a stroke on May 1 and again on May 4. He had two previous strokes.
Christina Cole, chief operating officer of the MyStore section of the MyPillow web site, where Nustad advertises his handmade flags, started the GoFundMe effort on Nustad’s behalf.
Cole said Nustad lost vision in his right eye, now has other limitations and is expecting a six-month recovery.
“Brian is not done with this world,” Cole wrote on the fundraising site. “He is a fighter, and he will be back in that shop making flags again!”
Cole, who set the donation goal at $10,000, encourages people to donate funds, pray for Nustad and even volunteer time to help make the flags, which is now done at a facility in Jordan.
As of late Sunday, a total of $1,555 had been donated by a total of 22 people.
Nustad was at home Saturday. He was extremely thankful for all the people who had and continue to assist him.
More information can be found at gofundme.com and searching for Nustad’s name.