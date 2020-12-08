Fusso is an adorable gray and white domestic shorthair male kitten, born July 28, 2020. His mom was feral, so he’s a skittish around people yet, but his foster is working on his cuddle and play time. He can be very sweet if given time and space, and would thrive having another cat as a trusted buddy who can show him the ropes. He needs a home without small kids and the freedom/time to be comfortable in settling in. Fusso has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, will be neutered at time of adoption, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Are you willing to be little Fusso’s champion?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.