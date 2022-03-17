Luck ran out for a 49-year-old Chaska landmark on St. Patrick’s Day.
On March 17, crews tore down Jonathan General Store, at 110690 Village Road in Chaska.
The station sold its last gas in early 2014 for 2.79 a gallon, according to a sign in front.
At the time it closed, the station was the last of the original retail components of the “New Town” of Jonathan. It also had the distinction of being the last business in Chaska to rent movies on VHS tapes.
Eastern Carver County School Board purchased the site for $175,000 in 2019. The district also owns the nearby Family Learning Center, which originally served as the Village Center mall.
Jonathan General Store stood apart from other box-like modern gas stations. It featured a slanted roof, reflecting the late 1960s/early 1970s architecture found in many surrounding Jonathan buildings.
Jonathan Development Corporation originally owned the station, which included two service stalls for repair work.
The station opened as Village Gulf in February 1973, offering free windshield scrapers with a gas purchase and a drawing for three free Zenith black and white TVs.
At the time, it would have been the first gas station located outside of downtown Chaska, and served the 1,000 or so residents of Jonathan.
When it closed, it was the oldest gas station in town.