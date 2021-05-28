The new community garden plots in downtown Carver are a big hit in multiple ways for the gardeners who are renting the spaces.
“It’s exciting to see a new spring and see the outdoors; having been so restricted with COVID and travel,” said Rachel Lareau, who is renting one of the plots. “It’s so nice to be able to see people and share a common hobby.
“You get so confined that you associate your house with work, so having this physical separation and quality time outside the house is something I am really looking forward to,” she added. “I’ll be interested to see what others plant. I’ll be using the opportunity to see what is working well for others and have that camaraderie.”
Eighteen 4- by 8-foot beds were installed by city of Carver staff and those who are renting the beds were able to start planting May 15.
Karen Teigland had a big garden before moving into a townhome in Carver about seven years ago.
“Two of my neighbors have plots with me down here and we’re called the Senior Garden Club,” Teigland said with a laugh. “We’re just having a ball already.
“Some of it I’ve never done before, like celery, so it’s going to be fun to see how it turns out,” she added, then somewhat talking herself out of planting celery as the recent interview continued. “My husband (Arne) wants lettuce and carrots, so those are a must.”
“We’re just thrilled to have this,” Teigland said, adding that she hopes to grow beans, peas, peppers, broccoli, kale and other items. “A lot of this is going to be trial and error, but it’s something that is bringing us together again.”
Teigland was quick to point out that Mayor Courtney Johnson installed a small fence to protect her plot.
“I think she knows something,” Teigland said with a smile. “That’s pretty smart. I think we’ll be seeing more fences.”
Johnson said she’s excited that the city now offers community plots for those whose property, housing restrictions and other reasons prevent them from having gardens.
“Folks have been reaching out to me for a while about this,” she said. “It’s great for people who want something to do with the process of bringing food to their table. I enjoy the activity. It’s a fun thing to do.”
The plots are located behind Church by the River.
The estimated construction cost for the first phase of garden plots was $2,500; and is $1,000 for phase 2, which would add 12 more plots.
Construction includes the garden plots and fencing. The city did site preparation and is providing access to irrigation, compost bins and trash bins. Gardeners will be responsible for maintenance throughout the growing season.
Reservation fees were $20, plus a $20 security deposit that will be returned once post-season cleanup is complete.