Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Buy Now

Guardian Angels Catholic Church.

 File photo

The upcoming Guardian Angels Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Fish Fries in Chaska have been cancelled.

The fries were scheduled for March 20 and April 3, but are called off due to COVID-19 precautions.

“We may have them later on in the year,” said Bob Ohnsorg, with the Knights of Columbus

The dinners were major fundraisers for the Knights of Columbus, which only held one fish fry so far this year. Each one brings in $5,000, Ohnsorg said. “We give it all to charity.”

“Everybody’s in the same boat. Better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you