The upcoming Guardian Angels Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Fish Fries in Chaska have been cancelled.
The fries were scheduled for March 20 and April 3, but are called off due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We may have them later on in the year,” said Bob Ohnsorg, with the Knights of Columbus
The dinners were major fundraisers for the Knights of Columbus, which only held one fish fry so far this year. Each one brings in $5,000, Ohnsorg said. “We give it all to charity.”
“Everybody’s in the same boat. Better to be safe than sorry,” he said.