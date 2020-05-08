In a span of six weeks, KyLynn Florek was supposed to go to her senior prom, celebrate her 18th birthday and receive her diploma from Chaska High school.
Thanks to COVID-19, prom was cancelled. Graduation is being moved back more than a month. Her 18th birthday on May 7, though, was going to be a celebration. So Jordan Florek went out to find a unique way for her daughter to feel the love.
Enter Kat Perkins, formerly of NBC's The Voice. On the back of a pick-up truck, accompanied by a guitarist, playing a curbside concert in the Florek's cul-de-sac.
Neighbors and friends circled the perimeter of the street, some on blankets, some in lawn chairs. KyLynn danced with her mom, and brother Gavin, to Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance and the hit song Let It Go from the Disney movie, Frozen before joining friends for the final two songs, Barracuda from Heart and Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.
Perkins, who reached the final five on The Voice in 2014, also sang her own single, Fearless, based on her experience with the show.
Perkins said the curbside concerts began roughly a month ago. The thought of brightening people's day. It started in her Bloomington neighborhood. Through the performances, a portion of the proceeds are donated to Second Harvest Heartland, a Minneapolis-St. Paul food bank.
Eight hundred meals have been provided through the performances thus far.
To book or find out more information about Perkins, visit KatPerkinsMusic.com.