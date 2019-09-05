Laura Niesche smiled and shook her head a bit when asked what she thought of being selected grand marshal for this weekend’s Steamboat Days parade in Carver.
Instead of coming up with possible reasons for the selection, Niesche spoke of how the festivities develop camaraderie and connections within the community.
“Carver is such a great place and Steamboat Days is a great time for all of us to get together and have some fun,” she said. “It’s a time to recognize our community and let people know we care.”
Niesche has owned and operated Harvey’s Bar & Grill in downtown Carver for more than 13 years, but has a total of about 28 years of experience at that business, counting previous bartending duties.
“I love customer service,” she said. “I enjoy getting to know people and making them happy.”
Niesche chairs the Steamboat Days committee, but was not involved with her selection as grand marshal.
The committee planned to ask former Carver mayor and longtime Lions Club and Steamboat Days committee member Greg Osterdyk to be grand marshal, but he died in July.
“After the loss of Greg, we had thought of his wife (Lori), but she was unable to do it, so our next best option was Laura,” said Scott Gaul, a committee member.
“This will be Laura’s last year on the committee, and it’s only fitting that she be the grand marshal because of all the things she’s done with Steamboat Days and for the community,” Gaul said, reiterating that Niesche was unaware of her selection until being asked.
“She has been a longtime Lions Club member, a longtime business owner in Carver and helps out with a lot of local events even though she’s a Chaska resident,” Gaul said. “She is a part of Carver. Come to Carver and ask people about Laura and they know what a valuable asset she is to the community.”
Carver City Council member Kristi Mock, who’s worked with Niesche on the Lions Club and Steamboat Days committee, said she knows first-hand how hard Niesche cares about the community.
“It takes a lot to run a business and Steamboat Days. Laura has such a great attitude about the whole thing because her heart really is with Carver,” Mock said. “She’s just willing to jump in and help wherever she is needed. Her being grand marshal is fitting.”
“At first, when they asked me to be grand marshal, I thought it was kind of silly because I was chair of the committee and I didn’t want people to think I voted myself in,” Niesche said. “I know they wanted Greg, who was a huge mentor to me for many years.
“The more I thought about it, how great he was for Carver and how much he did; it felt kinda good to be asked after him,” she said. “But you don’t do this if you need to be honored or commended, or need recognition.
“I just hope it’s a great weekend in Carver and lots of people have fun,” Niesche said. “It’s a great time for all of us to get together and celebrate.”