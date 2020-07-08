Hazel would like to keep you warm in bed this winter. She is a 12-pound Chihuahua/rat terrier mix born February 2016. Hazel enjoys tummy stroking, playing fetch and tug of war. She behaves and doesn’t need a crate, knows commands, and is 90% house trained. Hazel watches for you at the window, door greets, and is so happy to see her you that her whole body wags. She hasn’t met cats and is best with kids over age 8. She is shy of new people and will take a number of weeks to relax and trust. Hazel likes dogs that are not in her face and ones that aren’t shy, Hazel likes to sit next to you, lay her head in your lap, lean against you, give dog kisses, and sometimes jump into your lap.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet-checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.