This handsome, easygoing, young male orange tabby was found with his littermates. He plays with cat toys, enjoys window watching, hunting real mice, uses scratching posts and playing with his water bowl. In unfamiliar situations he is nervous and curiously investigates strangers, but is friendly with people he knows. Yasir has met calm kids. He is tense when being picked up and would rather sit next to you. Yasir will let you put him in your lap and stays for short petting or brushing. Yasir knows his name. He has been around gentle dogs and is dominant with passive cats. It will take a few weeks for him to feel secure and blossom. Yasir was born in May 2018 and would do OK as an only pet. Siblings available.
This cat and others are available at Cat Tales Rescue. Pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.