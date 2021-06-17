June 17, 1915: The cement steps in front of the Guardian Angel’s Catholic Church, the work of contractor Frank Geiser and crew, was used for the first time last Sunday. It is a great improvement over the old wooden steps that served the purpose well for many years.
June 18, 1970: It won’t be long now and Chaska will offer a modern restaurant-lounge. Gordon Koehnen, owner-manager of the Chaska Bell is hopeful of opening this complex this weekend. Koehnen, offering complete dining facilities has secured the services of “Chef” Gordon Struck, a native of Tacoma, Washington. Jim Moeller, Chaska will manage the “on sale” liquor lounge.
June 19, 1873: The past two weeks work in Chaska has made a good deal of difference in the appearance of our streets and comfort of travel. In two years from now we won’t even know “ourselves.”
June 20, 1901: The “Boss Catch” of the season thus far reported, is that of Ex-Alderman Dircks and Ted Lindenberg. They brought in from Holtmeier’s Lake, as the result of a two-hour fish Thursday afternoon, 146 sunfish — all big whoppers. How our mouth watered for a whack at them.
June 21, 1894: The young ladies of this city can show their good looks and what is still better, their domestic graces, as they preside over the tables at the Soldiers Re-Union next Friday and Saturday. The Sons of Veterans will be there, and will have an eye to this part of the attractions on that occasion. See how well you can fill the bill.
June 22, 1899: Between the baseball game, steamboat excursions and the accidental shooting of poor Charley Guenser, our people were unusually restive last Sunday. It was altogether out of the usual order of things and too much bordering on the metropolitan side of life to suit us.
June 23, 1864: The river continues to fall, there being, according to Capt. Houghton’s statement, only 13 inches on Mendota Bar. Wood boats and other crafts are, by getting fast on the bar, continually disturbing the channels. The new steamer Mollie Mohler is positively to arrive at our levee tonight. She will relieve the Ariel for a few days while undergoing repairs.
