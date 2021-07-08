July 8, 1943: The first woman in this city to pinch hit for her husband for the duration is Mrs. Howard Walker. Mr. Walker left Tuesday for service in the Naval Seabees and his wife will manage the Phillips “66” Service Station on Highway 212, which was operated by Mr. Walker for the past five years.
July 9, 1925: We had no public Fourth of July Celebration in Chaska this year, but our people had ample opportunity to celebrate just the same, as many of our neighboring towns had celebrations. The lakes drew many, others motored to distant points for visits with relatives and a great number invaded the amusements park at Excelsior.
July 10, 1958: Chaska’s City Health Department, speaking through Chairman Oscar H. Paschka, announced new summer hours at the Chaska City Dump early this week. Effective immediately, the local dump will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Saturday dumping hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 11, 1929: The German-speaking people of this community, settled decades ago by emigrants from the Fatherland are to be treated to a rare bit of entertainment at the Guardian Angels auditorium Sunday evening, July 14th, when the Wormser-Mayerhofer Players of St. Paul will present their hilarious farce “Schneider Und De Schuster” in other words “The Tailor and The Cobbler.” Reserved seats are on sale at the Chaska Drug Company with admission charge set at 35¢ and 50¢.
July 12, 1900: If wives have any compassion for the sorrows of cross, crabid husbands give them Rocky Mountain Tea. “Twill remove any misunderstanding in the family.”
July 13, 1916: The Herald firmly believes that the authorities here are far too loose in handling the hobo situation. Hobos are thicker in Chaska than fleas on a hound’s back in August and they don’t seem to care a darn what they pull off here. The Herald desires to state in connection herewith that we shall give every possible publicity until conditions are remedied.
July 14, 1904: The best coffees on the market, such as Whitehouse, Excelsior, Tip Top, White Star and Vienna, Java, and Mocha at Schmidt’s Glass Block store.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.