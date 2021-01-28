Jan. 28, 1960: Square dancing, once a popular form of entertainment in this locality, will be revived at the V.F.W. Club in Chaska starting Thursday evening, February 4 at 8 o’clock. Julian Peterson, a resident of Miller’s Trailer Court announced plans this week to hold weekly square dance sessions at the local club.
Jan. 29, 1914: Next Friday evening the Chaska High School basketball team will meet the fast Wayzata team at Chaska. The Chaska team is in the best shape it has been this season. Special attention has been given to teamwork and to fast passing. The line-up of the team will be the same as usual: Willie Gatz, center; Ben Simmons and Clarence Faber, forwards; and Fred Ruediger and Horace Young, guards.
Jan. 30, 1941: Some 60 sportsmen partook of a hasenpfeffer feast at the Legion Memorial Hall Friday night as the Sugar City Rod & Gun Club served some of the great quantity of rabbit meat secured in the recent hunt through Scott and Carver counties.
Jan. 31, 1963: Chaska has a new barbershop opening Friday in the Schramm Building. Charles Rosckes, an associate with Gib Gutzman the past six years, is opening the barbershop. The new barbershop will be open daily Tuesday thru Saturday.
Feb. 1, 1883: At the last session of the Masonic Grand Lodge, at St. Paul last month, the Chaska brethren were granted a charter, and the officers for the ensuing year will be installed on the 22nd of the present month by H.R. Denny, Deputy Grand Master. It will be an interesting occasion.
Feb. 2, 1984: Chaska High School’s number one and two teams took third and fourth place last week at the Section 1 Debate Tournament held in Mankato. That gives the teams the right to advance to the State Debate Tournament Friday and Saturday at St. Anthony High School. Seniors Mark Dirnberger and Jason Rothman took third place, while junior Mary Rich and sophomore Brent Schwiebert took fourth place.
Feb. 3, 1944: Al Vojtisik, popular manager of the G.A. Bowling Lanes and deputy county treasurer, will report to active Army duty in a short time. John Dienslake has been appointed to act as manager for the balance of the bowling season. Frank Salden is assistant manager.