Sept. 2, 1965: Monday, September 6, is Labor Day. It also marks the end of so-called “Fast Time” (Daylight Saving Time) with area residents reminded that there’ll be a little work for everyone on Labor Day – mainly turning back the clock one hour before retiring Monday night.
Sept. 3, 1964: A 28-year-old teacher-administrator is the new Principal at the Chaska Public Schools — succeeding K.W. Sandboe who resigned last month. LeVern “Vern” Ramler, a native of Farmington, Minnesota and graduate of St. Cloud State, is the new CHS Principal. He formerly served as a teacher and principal at Backus and McGregor, Minnesota.
Sept. 4, 1873: The wedding of Henry Vaartz and Dagobert Kerker, was celebrated in grand style. The boys kept free house all day and evening and their friends fared sumptuously. The boys were happy and so were the brides. Whose turn next?
Sept. 5, 1946: The opening of the bowling season will be ushered in on Sunday evening of this week. G.A. Bowling Lanes will swing into operation for the 1946-1947 season. The alleys will be open every evening from 7 to 12. A.A. Vojtisek Deputy County Treasurer will continue as manager of the lanes.
Sept. 6, 1906: The Chaska team went to Carver last Sunday to play the Knoblauch’s of the place. The less said the better. It was an off day and a big one from top to bottom. We lost 17-1.
Sept. 7, 1922: The first in a series of Hupmobile advertisements appear in this issue of the Herald today and we call your attention to the same. Hedtke & Happ are the local dealers and they have had a splendid run on this popular car during the past few years, the present season being the best they ever had.
Sept. 8, 1892: The public schools and the Catholic schools have been closed on account of the presence of diphtheria in our city. Should nothing serious occur, they will resume session next week.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.