Nov. 18, 1948: On Friday evening, November 19th the CHS cagers open the current season when they play St. Paul Harding at the Hamline University Field House as part of an evening doubleheader. The other game will include a Wisconsin high school team and St. Paul Wilson. The Chaska-Harding game will be the second of the two games and will begin at 9:15.
Nov. 19, 1958: Members of the Catholic Order of Foresters, St. John’s Court will sponsor a Poultry Party Friday evening at Herb’s Bar. Festivities will start at 7:30 o’clock with the general public cordially invited to attend.
Nov. 20, 1879: A meeting for the purpose of organizing a monthly cattle fair to be held in this village and also to take steps towards opening a road to Marystown will be held at the rooms of the Chaska Hook and Ladder Co. on Friday evening Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. It is hoped and expected that every citizen of Chaska will be present.
Nov. 21, 1878: Charles Rauch and Fred Bullmer were awarded the contract to grade the street from the Herald office down to the corner of Mr. Zimmer’s building and also the hill south of Mr. Zimmer. They were awarded the contract on a $100 bid. They will do a good job.
Nov. 22, 1900: Henry Truhn and a charming young lady friend were seen here Monday. It looks a little as if Henry contemplated hitching onto a partner before extreme cold weather sets in. Hope it is so Henry.
Nov. 23, 1893: Beware of peddlers, book agents, and canvassers. You do not know who are harboring when a stranger enters your home. A preliminary survey of the surroundings often enables a crook or burglar to enter your house at night without being observed. Set the dog on the peddler.
Nov. 24, 1870: The last steamboats of the season landed at our levee last Monday, and after loading with grain, produce, etc, left on Tuesday for St. Paul. The Nellie Kent was the last to leave our levee. This is a fair boating record for this northerly clime of ours.
