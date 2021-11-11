Nov. 11, 1971: Chaska’s Park and Recreation Board is hopeful of sponsoring a mixed couples volleyball league this fall – starting Tuesday evening, November 23. An organizational meeting will be held Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chaska Junior High School. Dale Diedrick, a member of the Park and Recreation Board, announced that couples and single men and women are eligible.
Nov. 12, 1896: Young ladies should remember that leap year will soon come to an end. Hustle around a little.
Nov. 13, 1913: We printed large colored posters yesterday, announcing the Grand Annual Thanksgiving Ball, which will be given at the opera house in this city on Wednesday evening, November 26th. The famous Haering-Simon Orchestra of six pieces has been engaged to furnish the music. Billy Burkhart, Elmer Young and Henry Gehl will do the floor managing.
Nov. 14, 1929: Next Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17th, at the Otto Bollmann Farm, 50 ducks and 27 geese will be disposed of in the usual way. Here is your opportunity to get a good duck or goose for your Thanksgiving dinner. This is all choice poultry. Come and get yours.
Nov. 15, 1894: Winter weather set in last Friday, the weather turning quite cold, the ground being covered with snow. The winds also blew a gale, rendering outdoor exercise quite disagreeable.
Nov. 16, 1911: Is your husband cross? An irritable, fault-finding disposition is often due to a disordered stomach. A man with good digestion is nearly always good natured. A great many have been permanently cured of stomach trouble by taking Chamberlain’s Tablets. For sale by all dealers.
Nov. 17, 1966: Coach Vern Steinmetz of CHS was named WCCO radio’s “Coach of the Week” on Prep Parade – weekly program presented on WCCO radio every Thursday evening. Steinmetz was hailed in directing CHS to its second straight M-V conference championship – an undefeated season that was highlighted by a 10-7 win over Orono in the championship finale.